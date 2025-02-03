The Army of the Heartland by John Prados

The second intriguing mechanism in Army of the Heartland is the bid for initiative. Scenarios give each side a number of operational points and at the start of a turn players will bid points to see who goes first – the winner spending War Effort Points for the privilege. The amount bid, and in subsequent turns where play alternates the amount of the remainder spent, will determine which table you roll on when determining each general’s movement that turn. This is somewhat reminiscent of how GCACW forces you to roll for movement every activation, but instead of taking the value of the d6 you take that result and compare it to a matrix factoring in the general’s movement value and the aforementioned bid. If you roll badly enough (and your general’s movement value is poor enough) you could even render that general inactive, forcing the spend of further War Effort Points at the end of the turn to reactivate them. Sadly, I must report that the Confederacy receives 50% more movement points than the Union. The good news is that this has an interesting impact on the bidding, since it encourages the Union player to bid higher values to get more movement to equal the Confederate player (effectively, they must expend more of his resources to undertake his campaign), which may result in them going first when they don’t want to, but I still wish this was tied to specific scenarios to reflect the greater burden for an army on the offensive rather than always tied to Confederate vs. Union.

In contrast to the above two mechanisms, combat in Army of the Heartland isn’t quite so unusual but I found it blessedly simple. Players add up combat factors, calculate DRMs (the cavalry ones could be simpler if I’m nit picking), and roll a d6 to find their combat result. There is no combat ratio, instead you compare your results – step losses are inflicted on each side and then the absolute value of the difference of the two Retreat results is applied to whoever got the lower amount, so if I rolled two retreats and my opponent rolled one, then they would retreat one hex. There are also potential morale losses and wounding/killing of generals (which is tied to a roll of a six, so you are more likely to win a battle and lose a general than you are to do so while losing one).

Perhaps the best wrinkle in the combat is how it begins. Zones of Control (ZOCs), the six hexes around each general, stop movement and force the enemy army moving into them to attempt an attack. The general rolls a d6 and must roll under their battle rating – if they succeed add an Assault token on them to be resolved after all your moves are finished, if they fail, they lose a morale, suffer a step loss, and retreat. Bonus DRMs accumulate if you can attack the same hex multiple times in a single combat step. The extreme punishment for failing to trigger an attack makes the decision of whether to move adjacent to an enemy intense, particularly if you want to hit one enemy from multiple hexes. This is reminiscent of GCACW’s rules for triggering an assault where a die roll determines how many of your units will participate, but in many ways, it feels worse/more stressful which kind of makes me like it more.

The final core element to the game is the many resources you’ll be tracking as you play. As mentioned, each general has guns, ammo, morale, and administration points. Ammo is spent using guns but if you run out your units fight at half strength, morale will go up and down depending on battle results and other factors (potentially resulting in units becoming broken), while administration points you will spend on various actions. These can be combining and separating armies, overall commanders lending one of their stats to a subordinate, or even attempting to make attacks (you can do the last one without spending points, but at a significant penalty). On top of that both sides have War Effort Points (WEPs), which are set by the scenario and spent to keep generals active, to replace generals, for winning the first activation in a turn, and on various other actions. WEPs approximately represent the supreme command for both sides, the capacity of the respective war departments. I found WEPs to be harder to comprehend – the values are so large (number in the hundreds in some scenarios) and the expenditure so relatively small that I couldn’t fully appreciate their significance. Some of the elements that you spend your various points on are clear and easy to understand, while other actions seem more niche and opaquer as to how they will help you achieve victory.