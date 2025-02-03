The Army of the Heartland by John Prados

In the niche within a niche that is operational games on the American Civil War the Great Campaigns of the American Civil War (GCACW) series looms above all others. Despite arguably draining much of the oxygen from the field it does not hold a monopoly on the topic. John Prados, the designer of Rise and Decline of the Third Reich among other legendary titles, threw his hat into the ring before GCACW had even fully materialized. The Campaigns of Robert E. Lee was published in 1988 by Clash of Arms games, the same year as Joe Balkoski’s Lee vs Grant – generally considered the predecessor to GCACW – was published by Victory Games. While Stonewalll Jackson’s Way, also by Balkoski, was published in 1992 by Avalon Hill, ushering in the GCACW, it would not be until 1996 that Prados provided his own sequel: The Army of the Heartland, also published by Clash of Arms. Comparing Prados’ games to GCACW is instinctive: both are operational games on the ACW by legendary designers with established pedigrees that were released at approximately the same time. They also share certain design ideas, most notably random movement and the unpredictability of whether an attack will even happen let alone go well, but at their core they are very different designs. Rather than a cousin for GCACW, I see similarities between Prados’ series and another legendary series that first appeared in 1992: Dean Essig’s Operational Combat Series (OCS).
Before we get into it, let me throw out a few qualifiers. This is not a fully formed review – I have only played one and half games of Army of the Heartland at time of writing. Instead, this is a collection of initial thoughts and impressions on a game (and series) that has received relatively little attention. For reasons that will become clear I don’t believe that Army of the Heartland is an all-time great design, it does many interesting things, and I had more fun than I expected with it, but it also has its problems. That said, it deserves a better reputation than it has, and it is a game worthy of study. If it had received a comparable amount of attention and polish that GCACW and OCS have over the past thirty years it could be a real gem.
Army of the Heartland is an strategic-operational game on the western theater of the American Civil War covering campaigns from 1861-3. It is played on two maps by Rick Barber, which stretch from Appalachia in the east to the Mississippi River in the west. While this canvas is broad, the focus is really on western Tennessee and Kentucky. Vicksburg lies off the maps western edge, so rather than focusing on Grant’s many campaigns in the Mississippi the emphasis is on the fighting between the Army of Tennessee (after whom the game is named), mostly under Bragg, and several Union generals, notably Buell and Rosecrans, who opposed them in the eastern half of the western theater.
That’s what the game is about, but it doesn’t say very much about what the game is. Army of the Heartland has a dense and respectably long rulebook, so digging into every detail here would be impractical. Instead, I will focus on the elements that stood out. First and foremost among these are the army displays. Both sides have an approximately A2 sized sheet with boxes for each of their generals (although in the largest scenarios these may need to be shared between multiple generals). Each box contains the units under the general’s command as well as a track for recording the administrative points, morale, number of guns, and amount of ammo that general has. In the case of overall commanders, lower ranking generals may also be included in this box. This immediately gives the game a strong fog of war element as you can only see where the generals are, not the size of their forces or even whether they are commanding multiple lesser generals. It also makes the game an enormous table hog – the size of the displays easily adds the equivalent of one extra map to what was already a two-map game (there are no one map scenarios, but I would argue that given the game’s attention it could have fit on one map), possibly more if you place the displays on opposite sides of the map to make it harder to see your opponent’s. For these reasons, I played Army of the Heartland on Vassal.
The second intriguing mechanism in Army of the Heartland is the bid for initiative. Scenarios give each side a number of operational points and at the start of a turn players will bid points to see who goes first – the winner spending War Effort Points for the privilege. The amount bid, and in subsequent turns where play alternates the amount of the remainder spent, will determine which table you roll on when determining each general’s movement that turn. This is somewhat reminiscent of how GCACW forces you to roll for movement every activation, but instead of taking the value of the d6 you take that result and compare it to a matrix factoring in the general’s movement value and the aforementioned bid. If you roll badly enough (and your general’s movement value is poor enough) you could even render that general inactive, forcing the spend of further War Effort Points at the end of the turn to reactivate them. Sadly, I must report that the Confederacy receives 50% more movement points than the Union. The good news is that this has an interesting impact on the bidding, since it encourages the Union player to bid higher values to get more movement to equal the Confederate player (effectively, they must expend more of his resources to undertake his campaign), which may result in them going first when they don’t want to, but I still wish this was tied to specific scenarios to reflect the greater burden for an army on the offensive rather than always tied to Confederate vs. Union.
In contrast to the above two mechanisms, combat in Army of the Heartland isn’t quite so unusual but I found it blessedly simple. Players add up combat factors, calculate DRMs (the cavalry ones could be simpler if I’m nit picking), and roll a d6 to find their combat result. There is no combat ratio, instead you compare your results – step losses are inflicted on each side and then the absolute value of the difference of the two Retreat results is applied to whoever got the lower amount, so if I rolled two retreats and my opponent rolled one, then they would retreat one hex. There are also potential morale losses and wounding/killing of generals (which is tied to a roll of a six, so you are more likely to win a battle and lose a general than you are to do so while losing one).
Perhaps the best wrinkle in the combat is how it begins. Zones of Control (ZOCs), the six hexes around each general, stop movement and force the enemy army moving into them to attempt an attack. The general rolls a d6 and must roll under their battle rating – if they succeed add an Assault token on them to be resolved after all your moves are finished, if they fail, they lose a morale, suffer a step loss, and retreat. Bonus DRMs accumulate if you can attack the same hex multiple times in a single combat step. The extreme punishment for failing to trigger an attack makes the decision of whether to move adjacent to an enemy intense, particularly if you want to hit one enemy from multiple hexes. This is reminiscent of GCACW’s rules for triggering an assault where a die roll determines how many of your units will participate, but in many ways, it feels worse/more stressful which kind of makes me like it more.
The final core element to the game is the many resources you’ll be tracking as you play. As mentioned, each general has guns, ammo, morale, and administration points. Ammo is spent using guns but if you run out your units fight at half strength, morale will go up and down depending on battle results and other factors (potentially resulting in units becoming broken), while administration points you will spend on various actions. These can be combining and separating armies, overall commanders lending one of their stats to a subordinate, or even attempting to make attacks (you can do the last one without spending points, but at a significant penalty). On top of that both sides have War Effort Points (WEPs), which are set by the scenario and spent to keep generals active, to replace generals, for winning the first activation in a turn, and on various other actions. WEPs approximately represent the supreme command for both sides, the capacity of the respective war departments. I found WEPs to be harder to comprehend – the values are so large (number in the hundreds in some scenarios) and the expenditure so relatively small that I couldn’t fully appreciate their significance. Some of the elements that you spend your various points on are clear and easy to understand, while other actions seem more niche and opaquer as to how they will help you achieve victory.
It is primarily this last element that to me evokes the comparison to OCS. While the randomized movement and the difficulty in launching attacks both feel of the same line of thinking as GCACW, the game’s scale is much closer to OCS (hexes are 5 miles, game turns approximately half a week, similar to Lee vs Grant as well) and the focus is much more in-line with OCS, I think. The tracking of resources on individual generals is different from how OCS uses supply tokens to limit your actions, but both are games that put the logistical (and in Army of the Heartland’s case administrative) burden of warfare front and center. Army of the Heartland is also a game deeply concerned with maintaining supply lines, traced back to supply sources, often via depots built out of wagons (extenders anyone?), with some potentially brutal attrition rolls waiting you should you neglect this. That is not to say that GCACW has no concern for supply, but it is often pushed to the advanced rules and some titles (e.g. Hood Strikes North) discard the rules entirely as superfluous – something that I can’t see an entry in Prados’ system doing. In the campaign for Stonewall Jackson’s Way you check supply status twice, in Army of the Heartland you check supply twice each turn.
What Army of the Heartland lacks that OCS and GCACW share is a clear conception of what it is – a point of focus. OCS is a game of supply management and logistics to support its maneuver and exploitation systems while GCACW is first and foremost a game of movement (particularly with its fatigue system, which Army of the Heartland has no parallel to). Both systems have more to them than that, but if you were to pitch the games to someone those are the core elements you would lead with. While I would compare Army of the Heartland to OCS before GCACW, I don’t believe it has the focus of either. It has a jumble of systems and a mountain of chrome that dilutes its attention, resulting in an overall messier game. Of course, it also has not had the same rounds of revisions as the others – it received a second edition in 2004 (which I own), but OCS is on version 4.1 and GCACW is on 1.6 following a significant overhaul in the new versions published by MMP (to say nothing of the changes from Lee vs Grant to GCACW). I can’t help but wonder had Prados’ games received comparable attention and refinement they might have found their voice more clearly, but instead the desire to “simulate” the warfare of the period clouds the games intentions and reduces the quality of the experience.
I also find its victory conditions to be completely lacking. There is an automatic victory for whoever can control both Louisville and Chattanooga, but in many scenarios that is functionally impossible. It is also an odd duck when you consider the scenarios that focus on the western half of the map, such as the one for Shiloh and the Corinth campaign or the one covering the 1861 campaigns. Beyond that most scenarios come down to whoever inflicts the most losses on the enemy, with carve outs for attrition from lack of supply and several other factors – so cutting your opponent’s supply and causing them huge casualties nets you zero victory points (not that I’m bitter about that). This always parses weird to me for ACW games at a higher scale – the attacker nearly always suffered higher casualties historically, and most games replicate that, but ultimately Grant still won in Virginia, so pure attrition doesn’t strike me as a reasonable victory condition, especially with little in the way of alternatives. Given all the (at times nit-picky) detail throughout the rest of the design victory almost feels like an afterthought. While I kind of prefer its simplicity to the dozens of victory factors included in some GCACW scenarios, the latter overwhelms me while and the former leaves me unsatisfied, neither has me fully convinced. Show me the happy middle.
Because it’s what I do, I need to take a moment to talk about how Army of the Heartland portrays its subject. I initially picked up this game for the podcast We Intend to Move on Your Works, and my decision was made solely based on the cover. The front of Army of the Heartland shows the Army of Tennessee marching towards battle proudly waving the Stars and Bars and the “Orphan Brigade” flags against a backdrop of the battle flag. It’s a lot of Confederate flags for one image. I also immediately noticed the choice to name the game after the Confederate army operating in the theater. This is explicitly a game about the Confederacy. That it follows The Campaigns of Robert E. Lee and is in turn followed by Look Away (a reference to the song Dixie) reinforced that impression.
The game has a few elements that make me wince a little. The fact that Confederates pretty much always move 50% further (the only exception being the result where both sides only get one movement point) rubs me the wrong way much like the faster Confederate movement did in GCACW. I think the movement asymmetry has the potential to be more interesting here thanks to the bidding system, but I still don’t like that it is always the Confederacy who moves further. The ratings for Nathan Bedford Forrest which make him the best combat commander in the game also indicate a familiarity with the work of Shelby Foote, who heaped endless praise on the Klan supporting war criminal. Not that everyone who reads Foote is a monster, but his work is very Lost Cause-adjacent and has never been particularly scholarly.
On the whole, though, I found very little within the design beyond its initial framing that struck me as particularly influenced by The Lost Cause. The historical background at the end of the rulebook is remarkably even-handed. I could nit pick it, but for something that was written nearly thirty years ago by a non-specialist it didn’t throw up any red flags for me. I would like to know why John Prados chose the title and framing he did for the games in this system, but aside from that odd choice I found remarkably little to distress me in the game’s rules. Perhaps a deeper dive will turn up something, there is a lot in this game, but only time (and more plays) will tell.
I’m on the fence about Army of the Heartland. I enjoyed it far more than I expected, and there is an excellent game in there somewhere, but at the same time I don’t know if I want to keep it on my shelf. Its vast size makes it all but impossible that I will ever play the physical game, and the fog of war doesn’t make it particularly good for solo play anyway. I first played the start of the scenario for Bragg’s invasion of Kentucky in 1862, but a string of illnesses interrupted that game and when I found time to resume, I had forgotten most of how the system worked, which required a substantial relearning process. I settled on the shorter Stone’s River scenario for my second attempt (the right choice I think), and once we got going the game played much more smoothly than I anticipated, but the relearning process was brutal. The rulebook is adequate, laid out in the traditional (and not great in my opinion) sequence of play order, but there’s just so much chrome and other little things that I never felt confident that I fully understood it. It also lacks an index, which makes finding specific rules (where in the sequence of play is the rule for unit morale?) a pain. I’ve learned to play more complicated games, but they were also generally more intuitive, and I just see the inertia of not playing Army of the Heartland outweighing my genuine desire to revisit this title.
I think I will try and acquire a copy of Look Away, the third and final entry in this series. Look Away was published in an issue of Against the Odds magazine and so has a smaller footprint – one map with army displays that have been reduced to a single page each. It also covers the Atlanta campaign, which is one I have an enduring interest in. If Look Away convinces me that this system is worthy of return visits then I will open my copy of Army of the Heartland again – who knows, maybe it will even encourage me to punch and clip it in hopes of finding a table large enough to play on.
I can’t universally recommend Army of the Heartland – taken as a whole, I think the design is not quite there. However, it is chock full of interesting ideas and the moment-to-moment gameplay of the turns really is very fun. If you are a fan of operational Civil War games or if you’re a designer looking for a system that with a little refinement could sing, then you should check out Army of the Heartland or one of its siblings. I don’t know if it’s currently up to snuff as a challenger to GCACW, but with the right coach and a few drills it might be a contender.
