SPQR: Deluxe Edition by Mark Herman and Richard Berg

And that is probably my core problem with the combat in SPQR: I find it slightly too tedious to resolve. Lots of chart checking and dice rolling, combined with swapping cohesion counters in and out for each unit, to slowly increase the strain on individual units until someone Routs. It is an interesting simulation of ancient warfare and I like how it goes hard on representing the degrading quality of troops under combat, but it doesn’t get my blood pumping. This apathy is further enhanced by the scale of many of the battles in SPQR – these things are huge. The massive size means that I could be resolving a lot of combats each turn and it was during that process that I found my enthusiasm waning. Part of my problem is that the CRT itself is not very exciting. The results are just cohesion hits. The only difference between results is how many hits the attacker receives vs. the defenders. Many individual columns only have a range of three different results, which could potentially make the CRT easier to learn off with experience, but for me just made it a lot harder to care about what result I got. Inflicting one more hit than I received is just not the most exciting result and doing that half a dozen times in a row is wearying.

When a unit receives cohesion hits equal to their Troop Quality they Rout (with some caveats around when both sides in a combat reach this threshold at the same time). I’m a big fan of how Routing works in SPQR. The routed unit first retreats two hexes and the victor in combat must advance into the vacated hex. Then at the end of every turn, unless they are rallied, the Routed unit will move its full movement towards its friendly map edge. Rallying is an action generals can take and requires a dice roll, success allows the unit to turn around but flips them to their depleted side while failure causes the unit to Rout immediately. One of the things I like least about Men of Iron is how abstract the Retired result is in combat; I really like the chaos of a battle with units fleeing through friendly lines as their morale collapses. This system in SPQR is easy to understand and resolve but still generates interesting game states.

Unfortunately, there is more tedium to be found in SPQR than just repetitive combat results. There are status counters. So many status counters. Of course, the aforementioned cohesion damage is tracked via counters for each unit – never my favorite system – but there are also counters for units that Routed, counters for ones that Rallied this turn, counters for units that moved, counters for units that are low on ammunition, counters for units that are out of ammunition, etc. You get the idea. Not all of these are strictly necessary, I for one didn’t use counters to track who moved this turn, but they collectively represent a lot of different elements of the game that you need to track either mentally or with cardboard. This is far from the most cluttered game I have played, but there were definitely times were I felt like I spent more time swapping cohesion counters than I did actually playing the game and that balance didn’t sit quite right with me.

However, probably the single greatest blow to my ability to enjoy SPQR is that I just don’t care about ancient Roman warfare. Don’t get me wrong, I like the history of the ancient world. I studied ancient philosophy at university, I like reading Homer, Plato, and Aeschylus more than I probably should, but I have never managed to muster enthusiasm for Roman tactical combat. I don’t care how legions were deployed, how they moved, or what weapons they used. This meant that I was playing SPQR exclusively for the Great Battles of History system and not really for its subject matter. While I found a lot to like in GBoH, I did not find enough to surmount my preexisting apathy towards the tactical combat it represents. People who enjoy this stuff more than I do will inevitably find a lot more to like in SPQR than I did, but for me this would probably have to have been an all-time favorite system for me to have played through all the battles in the box (to be fair, there are a lot of battles in this box). Wargames are more than just games, they are representations of historical argument and recreation, and if I don’t care about that history it is hard to get fully invested in the game.

Before we get to the conclusion, here are a few miscellaneous thoughts on SPQR I couldn’t quite fit anywhere else:

Elephant rampages are fun and provide a satisfying sense of chaos in a game where formations can be quite rigid.

I like how victory is achieved by one side’s position collapsing so far that they flee the field. While overall I prefer how Men of Iron handles this idea, I loved seeing an earlier version of it here.

While overall GBoH, and SPQR specifically, are very complex games I found that the various mechanisms lock together very well and the result is a game that is far more intuitive and easier to play than its weight of rules would lead you to believe. That alone is an incredible achievement.

I am aware of the existence of Simple Great Battles of History but I have not tried it. I would be interested in playing it at some stage to see if I like it more, particularly as it is apparently more of a Berg design and I do tend to like his hex and counter work, but that will have to be a future project.

There’s a lot to like in this system but I don’t think it sits in quite the right place for me. The activation system is very cool and the movement nice and clean, but the combat is too much and overall the game is just that bit heavier and slower than I want out of my hex and counter experience. When combined with my apathy for the subject matter, I just can’t really see myself enjoying SPQR in the long term. That said, I may dip my toe back into GBoH at some point in the future with a different volume that is on a subject that I find more interesting. I’ve got my eye on Chariots of Fire in part just to see what they do with chariots. There is certainly a lot of elements to love in GBoH, and I can see why the system has so many fans, but I don’t know if in the end it will be for me.

